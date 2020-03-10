Growth & Jobs | Eco Pulp & Paper manufactures environmentally friendly products

Local company Eco Pulp & Paper (EP & P) is focused on manufacturing environmentally friendly finished products from local raw materials.

In 2016, Trevor Blair and Jacklyn Reid started looking at alternatives to Styrofoam products.

Research revealed that importing pulpboard and moulding it into consumer products would be unprofitable because of the logistics and costs involved.

The alternative was to make the pulp here from local materials and to widen the product mix to include additional paper products.

“Conversations with industry leaders led to Advanced Pulp and Paper (AP & P ) Machinery of Vancouver, Canada, and Zhucheng, China. In our research, we discovered that the pulp and paper industry had the potential to be highly polluting as it is a major consumer of water and power and uses highly noxious chemicals in the manufacturing process. That was antithetical to our concept of producing environmentally friendly products,” said Blair.

Fortunately, AP & P‘s Chairman, Fengning Li, has, for over 25 years, been designing and manufacturing pulp and paper machinery utilising new processes.

For the last 10 years, he has collaborated with the University of Qilu in the production and testing of new environmentally clean processes for pulping bamboo, bagasse, wheat straw, and other grasses.

While European manufacturers focused on huge mills producing up to one million tonnes of paper per year, Mr Li focused on smaller, eco-friendly ‘micro’ mills.

Coincidentally, AP & P was looking at that time to expand into the Americas and proposed investing in a Jamaican pulp and paper factory.

Blair and Reid were emphatic in pointing out how different EP & P‘s plant processes would be compared to the traditional Kraft process used by most global pulp and paper manufacturers.

They said: “Current pulp and paper operations are the fifth-largest environmental polluters in

North America and Europe. We will not use sodium sulphide in the pulping process as that creates the strong, ‘rotten egg’ smell typical of such plants. Instead, we are using alternative alkaline chemicals to process the materials under high pressure. All our chemicals are neutralised in a post-pulping process and the waste woody residue is converted into organic fertiliser. We will also use hydrogen peroxide to bleach our pulp rather than chlorine dioxide.

The H2O2 is converted to water and oxygen and leaves no toxic residues.”

“AP & P‘s patented technology also results in the use of one-third the amount of water and less than half of the power consumed when compared to the traditional Kraft process. The entire process is a closed-loop system in which waste is extracted and sent to the fertiliser subsystem, and water is recycled and reused, with none being discharged into the environment.

“We are not planning to use Jamaica’s natural resources and ship semi-finished products offshore to create jobs abroad. Except for the AP & P minority-equity position, the majority of this project is owned, funded, and managed by Jamaicans. AP & P has assembled an experienced consortium of skilled companies to design, manufacture, construct the plant and will provide long-term technical support. We also have some of the most respected Jamaican business leaders on our board of directors.”

EP & P will produce white and natural colour, two-and three-ply toilet paper, and kitchen towels and napkins. All product packaging will use cornstarch packaging that is certified biodegradable.

Bamboo and bagasse pulp will be used to produce dishware and tableware to replace single-use plastics and Styrofoam serving dishes and are treated with organic water and oil-resistant chemicals to maintain product integrity and minimise leakage.

EP & P will not establish bamboo plantations. Instead, bamboo will be sourced through the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, which will register, evaluate, and train bamboo growers, giving them long-term contracts that will enable them to obtain financing for their operations from financial institutions if necessary.