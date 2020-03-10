Health Ministry monitoring patient in isolation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that it is currently monitoring a patient who is in isolation.

According to the Ministry, the individual presented at a hospital on Monday with some respiratory symptoms and checks revealed that the patient’s travel history included travel to a country with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

It says samples have been taken from the person and sent to the National Influenza Centre for testing, with the results becoming available within the next 24 hours.

As of Monday, March 9, there were 241 travellers who visited a country of interest before arriving in Jamaica, according to the Ministry.

Among that number, seven persons are in home quarantine, while some 23 are in quarantine at government facilities.

In the meantime, there were 105,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and 3,584 deaths confirmed.

To date, Jamaica has no confirmed case of COVID-19.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.