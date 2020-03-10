Holness urges Jamaicans to avoid panic buying

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is imploring Jamaicans to avoid panic buying.

Speaking at Progressive Grocers’ 20th Anniversary Banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday, Holness said he has been assured by players in the retail industry that there will be an adequate amount of supplies available and that prices will remain stable.

“Many of you would be seeing videos circulating of panic buying and empty shelves. I want to take this opportunity to say to our Jamaican consumers that there should be no need for panic buying,” he said.

He said that in the current situation where there is a global threat that could disrupt supply chains, retailers and suppliers in the distributive network have a critical role to play in ensuring general stability in the economy.

Holness urged stakeholders in the retail industry to ensure that they have embarked on “forward planning” and “pre-positioning” and have put plans in place to have the necessary supplies in reach of the island should the situation escalate.

“I’m certain that we have the suppliers who are thinking in that light to ensure that there is no disruption or minimum disruption in Jamaica as it relates to our supply trade,” he said.

In the meanwhile, Holness congratulated Progressive Grocers on its 20th anniversary milestone, while lauding the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of the founding members and directors.

Managing Director of Progressive Grocers, Sing Chin, for his part, thanked all its suppliers and customers for their continued support, while hailing the team of workers for their focus and dedication.

Progressive Grocers, which was formed by a group of businessmen in 1999, is a leading supermarket chain in the country.

It owns and operates 22 supermarkets and is affiliated to seven others.

The supermarket chain employs 18,000 individuals islandwide.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.