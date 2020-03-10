Immigration Corner | Would a same-sex marriage in Ja be good for US immigration?

Dear Mrs Walker-Huntington,

I saw a response from you in an article in the Jamaica Gleaner and decided to reach out to you with a query.

My partner and I (we are both women) are planning to get married in Jamaica. Will my marriage be considered legal in the United States (Texas) seeing that it is not legal in Jamaica?

We were also looking at another option of getting the licence in Texas and having the wedding in Jamaica. Is that possible?

I appreciate your response.

– D.D.

Dear D.D.,

Same-sex marriages are not legal in Jamaica. In order for a marriage to be considered legal for immigration purposes, it must be legal in the jurisdiction in which it took place. There are lots of requirements for a marriage to be considered legal in its jurisdiction, e.g., residency requirements, etc. However, in this case, the Jamaican Constitution does not recognise the union between two people of the same sex. Therefore, a marriage between two people of the same sex in Jamaica would not be considered legal for immigration purposes.

MARRIED IN JURISDICTION

In whatever jurisdiction a couple obtains a marriage licence, they must be married in that jurisdiction. Each state in America has different requirements to obtain a marriage license. Some states may even have varying requirements for each country within a particular state. Both parties have to be present in that state and maybe even within a particular county to be issued a marriage licence. This means that obtaining a marriage licence in Texas – if that were even possible without your presence – would require you to be married in Texas.

Assuming that you do not have a non-immigrant visa to travel to the United States to be married, you could find a third country that recognises same-sex marriage and to which you could travel and legally marry your partner. Your partner could also try to apply for a fiancé visa that, if approved, would allow you to travel to America and would require you and your partner to marry within 90 days of your arrival. You could then file to change your status from a fiancé to a green-card holder.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a mediator and former special magistrate and hearing officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com