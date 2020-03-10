Tue | Mar 10, 2020

Major fire at New Kingston restaurant

Published:Tuesday | March 10, 2020 | 11:18 AM
Firefighters conducting cooling down operations at the Tao Restaurant on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston on March 10, 2020, following a major blaze - Gladstone Taylor photo

Firefighers are conducting cooling down operations following a major blaze this morning at the Tao Restaurant on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston.

Three fire units responded to the blaze at the restaurant, which is located between Juici Patties and JN Money Shop.

Debris from the explosion are scattered along the road.

Two vehicles in the vicinity of the restaurant have been damaged.

Eyewitnesses report that they heard a loud explosion and then saw thick smoke coming from the building.

Several workers, including a waitress and one of the restaurant's owners, are reported to have been injured in the explosion.

They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Trinidad Terrace and sections of Knutsford Boulevard leading to Oxford Road and Trafalgar Road have been blocked off. 

Several business places have been evacuated. 

