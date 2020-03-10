NWC urges water conservation amid coronavirus

As the nation embarks on mitigation measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the National Water Commission (NWC) says it stands ready to partner with the requisite state agencies to ensure that Jamaicans, especially members of vulnerable populations, have access to safe potable water.

The NWC is encouraging persons to practice good hygiene by, among other things, frequent washing of hands.

The agency underscored that it is vitally important that these habits be carried out without the wastage of water.

For example, while hands are being washed, the tap should not be left running.

As it now stands, the storage level at the Hermitage Dam is 70.4% of its capacity or 276.9 million gallons while that at the Mona Reservoir is 67.7% or 547.3 million gallons, the NWC reports

The NWC says these levels further underscore the need for effective conservation measures even as the agency remains on high alert to deal with any challenge associated with the coronavirus.

The utility company says schools, hospitals and other institutions that serve the vulnerable are among the top priority and water will be made available to these institutions.

