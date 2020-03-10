St Catherine gets 126 new JPs

An additional 126 persons have been commissioned as justices of the peace (JPs) for St Catherine.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Custos Rotulorum for St Catherine, Reverend Jeffery McKenzie, headed the officials and guests attending the installation ceremony at the Portmore Seventh-day Adventist Church last Wednesday.

Among the newly minted appointees are: mayor of the parish’s capital, Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, and his counterpart in Portmore, Councillor Leon Thomas, who were congratulated by Minister Chuck.

He also commended the other appointees, while encouraging all of them to uphold good morals in Jamaica.

“For you to really exhibit and discharge your duty as a justice of the peace, the most important quality you must possess is unquestionable integrity,” the minister said.

Chuck also encouraged them to partner with law-abiding citizens and the police to address misdeeds in the society.

“We, the law-abiding citizens in this country, must take back Jamaica. But this can only happen if we start to work together and trust one another. We have to work with the police, pastors, teachers, [and] all stakeholders in the community, so that good, trusting relationships can be developed [to] make Jamaica a better place,” he said.