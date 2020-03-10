St Mary man flees Coronavirus quarantine centre in Kingston, search on for him

The police are seeking the help of the public to find 27-year-old Kemar Bailey of a St Mary address who ran away from the coronavirus quarantine centre in Kingston last night.

The police say Bailey arrived in Jamaica on Saturday, March 7 and was placed at the quarantine centre.

A statement from the police information unit did not say where he was coming from, however, the Health Ministry has ordered that people returning from five countries where the virus has been reported must spend 14 days in quarantine during what's regarded as the high risk period.

According to the police, about 7:40 last Bailey asked for permission to collect a bag with personal items from someone at the gate of the facility.

The police say while collecting the bag, he jumped into a white Tiida motor car which sped off with him.

Friends and relatives are being urged not to accommodate Bailey if he turns up because he is still within the high risk period.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Kemar Bailey should call the Constant Spring Police station at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

