Summertime at the Meacham Child Care Center

NEW YORK, NY:

Students attending summer school at the Meacham Child Care Center in the Elmont township, on the New York City/Long Island border, are in for a special treat.

Little wonder then that Jacynth Bucknor stressed in a recent ‘teleconference’ that she has just a few spots left to be filled, all on a first-come, first-served basis!

Bucknor, who has been pouring out unconditional love to scores of children these past 14 years, knows what it is, come summer time, as her charges embrace the great American outdoors.

During the harsh winter months, the children, ranging in ages from 18 months to 5 years old, are forced to do much of their learning and development indoors, and so, the summer months are all about exploring the outdoors.

"We really work with the children on all facets of their development, academically and emotionally, how to be good citizens in life."

To do this, the children in the summertime programme spend a lot of time building self-confidence on and off the stage!

"Early exposure in the right environment helps," offers Bucknor, who has been Jamaican and owner/director of the Meacham Child Care Center (MCCC), since 2006.

The range of activities include; visits to the library, performance at senior centres and field trips.quality, early childhood experience

Bucknor, who studied at the State University of New York (SUNY/Albany) and Howard University, is of the view that early development is fundamental to the growth of the child.



IN PHOTO: Jacynth Bucknor

And, with a professional background spanning more than 25 years in education in New York and Maryland, she has what it takes to run not one but two centres, the other being the Little Children’s Place, just around the corner, literally, from MCCC, at 786 Elmont Road, Elmont, NY.

"Our mission is to provide every child with a quality, early childhood experience. We strive to create a safe, nurturing and developmentally appropriate environment which fosters individual needs."

With approximately 100 children at the two campuses, Ms Bucknor acknowledges that the staff is an

integral part of the success story.

“Our staff views education as a partnership between parents and teachers. We believe it is essential to develop a good rapport with each child and parent, based on open communication and mutual respect. We believe this is the foundation of a successful school experience. We believe in empowering children

by offering them opportunities to make decisions and solve problems," she said.

Support from parents

Drawing on her childhood upbringing in Kingston, Jamaica, motherhood while caring for her two children, now young adults, and the role of teachers in society, Bucknor noted that the goal at both of her locations is that children will possess confidence in their abilities and establish lasting relationships

with teachers and their peers.

She acknowledges that there are constraints and challenges in anything you set out to do. They should not be confronted as impediments, but rather as life lessons.

"By offering an engaging curriculum, it is our hope that each child that comes under our care will develop a positive outlook towards school, a better appreciation of the world around them, and acquire a lifelong love for learning," she said.

Without elaborating, Bucknor pointed to a constant changing business landscape in the city and the need for minority-owned enterprises to be able to keep up with compliance issues.

“We try to stay above the minimum, as, not all the time are the stipulations (from City Hall) clearly defined, and no ‘one size fits all’. On the other hand, there is a structure to what we do and, when homework is not done and the parent does not follow through, that becomes a challenge as well,” she

offered candidly.

Running two schools and doing it well is not an easy task, so Bucknor is grateful for the additional help and support from the parents, who are always too eager to sing her praise, often in wonderment at how she and her staff get the children to focus.

"A lot of the parents have a hectic schedule, so we work with and around that. There is some flexibility there. They appreciate what we do, even being amazed sometimes at the pace of development of their child. So, we are thankful." Those sentiments were shared publicly by Nassau County, which named her Business Person of the Year for 2016.

(Sponsored content)