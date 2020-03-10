Update | St Mary man who fled Coronavirus quarantine centre captured

The St Mary man who fled from the Coronavirus quarantine centre in Kingston last evening has been captured.

The police say Kemar Bailey was picked up in the Waltham Park area of St Andrew early this morning by a team of cops and health ministry personnel.

He was in the company of a female.

Bailey fled the quarantine facility about 7:40 p.m last evening.

An appeal was launched for information on his whereabouts because he was said to be in the high risk period.

Bailey arrived in Jamaica on Saturday.

It was not reported where he was traveling from, however, the government has been placing in quarantine, people returning home from five countries with the Coronavirus.

Last evening, Bailey reportedly requested and received permission to collect personal items at the gate of the quarantine facility and when he got there, he jumped into a white Nissan Tiida which sped away with him.

The police say extensive investigations are now underway.

