$350,000 reward being offered for the safe return of Jasmine Deen

A reward of $350,000 is being offered for the safe return of missing University of the West Indies, Mona student Jasmine Deen.

Dean, who is in her first year at the UWI, is visually impaired.

The university, members of the Bluedot Comuna and concerned citizens are offering the reward through Crime Stop.

Deen was last seen on Thursday, February 27, in Papine in St Andrew, wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 4 feet 6 inches.

If you have any information leading to the safe return of Jasmine Dean, please call Crime Stop at 311.

