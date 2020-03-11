Andre Haughton | West Indies Economic Conference 2020

In light of the worldwide economic implications of global occurrences, including the economic impact of the coronavirus, the department of Economics, University of the West Indies, Mona, will host its annual West Indies Economic Conference tomorrow, March 12, and Friday March 13 at the UWI Regional Headquarters, across from the main gate of the Mona campus.

All are welcome. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the welcome and opening remarks, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., will be given by Dr Nadine McCloud-Rose, head, Department of Economics, UWI, Mona. The first session will also feature the keynote speech, from 9:15 - 10:15 a.m., by Professor Janet Currie Henry Putnam, Professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton University on ‘Child Health as Human Capital’.

DAY ONE

- The first panel from 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on growth & development will feature Dr Perera-Tallo: ‘Growth and Aid: a Hump-Shaped Relationship’. Bill Francis, LiuLing Liu and Zenu Sharma will discuss ‘The Impact of Societal Trust on R&D: International Evidence’. Diether Beuermann, C. Kirabo Jackson, Laia Navarro-Sola and Francisco Pardo will present on ‘What is a Good School, and Can Parents Tell? Evidence on the Multidimensionality of School Output’; and David Salmon: will look at ‘Potential Opportunities Sovereign Wealth Funds Present for the Sustainable Development of Caribbean Nations’.

- Panel two will be on Energy and the Environment from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Essa Sharik and Evangelos Giouvris will present on ‘Oil Price, Oil Price Volatility and Illiquidity Premiums in the US: (A)symmetry and the Impact of Macroeconomic Factors’. Alvin Harris will present on ‘Climate Change-Related Natural Disasters and Migration’. Nekeisha Spencer and Eric Strobl will present on ‘Household Welfare and Hurricane Risk Exposure: The Implications of Climate Change’; and Rob Elliott, Vilane G Sales and Eric Stroble will present on ‘Under a Cloud: Satellite Monitoring and Illegal Logging in Brazil’.

- Panel three: Trade and Productivity (1:15 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.), Nathaniel Cook will present on ‘Preferential Trade Agreements and Tax Competition with Internationally Mobile Firms’. Manfred Königstein on ‘Anti-Competitive Effects of Silent Financial Interests: Experimental Evidence’; Nadine McCloud and Ajornie Taylor on ‘The Effect of Inflation Targeting on International Trade: A Synthetic Control Approach’; James Lake, Nken Moise and Halis Murat Yildiz on ‘Tariff Bindings and the Dynamic Formation of Preferential Trade Agreements’; and Hubert Scarlett on ‘Estimating Jamaica’s Potential Output’.

- The fourth panel on Finance & Monetary (1:15 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.) will be chaired by myself Andre Haughton. In this panel, Peter Doyle will present on ‘A Pre-emptive Sovereign Insolvency Regime: Bring the sovereign insolvency regime into line with that for banks, now, starting with Venezuela’. Maud Korley and Evangelos Giouvris will present on ‘The Exchange Rate and Stock Price in Selected Frontier Market: A Regime Switching Approach’. Andre Harrison and Robert Reed: ‘Capital Flows to Developing Countries: Implications for Monetary Policy Across the Globe’; and Collin Constantine, Eli Direye and Tarron Khemraj on ‘Excess Liquidity and the Exchange Rate: The Case of Papua New Guinea’. Novelette Panton will look at ‘An Exploration of the Structural Form of Central Banks and the extent to which Low and Stable Inflation is consistent with Particular Structures’.

- Panel five: Labour & Education I (3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.). The chair is Peter-John Gordon, Department of Economics, UWI Mona. Aaro Hazak, Heili Hein and Marit Rebane will present on ‘Work Arrangements, Circadian Rhythms and Happiness in Creative R&D Employees’; Linda Bailey-McWeeney on ‘Immigrant-Native Differences in the Test-Score Effect of Living without Both Biological Parents’; Andrea Flores on ‘Conditional Cash Transfers and Intra-household Time Allocation: Evidence from Urban Mexico’; and Mariana Odio-Zuniga on ‘Informality, Family and Taxation: How Joint-Household Behavior Affects the Labor Market’.

- Panel six: Health (3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.) will be chaired by Weili Ding, School of Policy Studies, Queen’s University, Canada. Christelene Horton, Kelly-Ann Dixon Hamil and Ellen M. Wells will present on ‘An Ecologic Analysis of Early-Life Lead Exposure and Alzheimer’s Disease Mortality’; Gerard van den Berg, Hans-Martin von Gaudecker, Steven Lehrer, and Bettina Siflinger on ‘Specification and Estimation of the Birth Weight Production Function: Understanding the Effects of Inputs from the Health Sector’; and Bephyer Parey on ‘Care Views towards Older Persons with Disabilities in Trinidad. Is Care Predominantly Seen as a Duty, Labour, or Cost?’

DAY two

- Friday, March 13 will begin with panel seven: Energy & Environment-part-two (8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.). Travis Atkinson will present on ‘Policy Options and Implications for Meeting Renewable Energy Targets in Small Island Developing States: Case for Jamaica’; G. Charles-Cadogan on ‘A Singular Single Factor CCAPM with Rare Disasters and Time-Varying Risk Attitudes’; Christopher Douglas on ‘The Role of the Ethanol Mandate in Gasoline Prices’; Gary Lyn, Ariel Ortiz-Bobea and Ivan Rudik on ‘Estimating Aggregate Effects of Temperature in Dynamic Spatial General Equilibrium’; and Aliona Cebotari and Karim Youssef on ‘Natural Disaster Insurance for Sovereigns: Issues, Challenges and Optimality’.

- Panel eight: Growth & Development II (8:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.). Chair: Christine Clarke, Department of Economics, UWI Mona. Nilanjan Banik will present on ‘What is Driving the Platform Economy? An Examination of Underlying Trends and Implications’; Samuel Braithwaite on ‘Fiscal Decentralisation & the Resource Curse: The Case of Guyana’; Weili Ding, Michael J. Kottelenberg, and Steven F. Lehrer on ‘Anticipating the (Un)expected: Evidence from Introducing a Universal Childcare Policy with a Shortage of Spaces’; Samuel Indalmanie on ‘An Analysis of the Relative Effectiveness of Monetary and Fiscal Policy on Economic Performance in Four CARICOM Member States: Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago’; and Chuan Chen, Barton Hamilton and Prasanthi Ramakrishnan on ‘Gender and Mentorship in Entrepreneurship’.

- Panel nine: Labour & Education II 10:30 - 12:15). Chair: Steven Lehrer, School of Policy Studies, Queen’s University, Canada. Diego Ubfal, Diether Beuermann, Irani Arraiz, Alessandro Maffioli, Michael Frese and Daniel Verch will present on ‘The Impact of Soft-Skills Training for Entrepreneurs in Jamaica’; Philipp Doerrenberg, Denvil Duncan and Max Loffler on ‘Asymmetric Labour-Supply Responses to Wage – Rate Changes: Experimental Evidence from an Online Labour Market’; George Gayle, Limor Golan and Mehmet A. Soytas on ‘What is the Source of the Intergenerational Correlation in Earnings?; Nadine McCloud and Peter-John Gordon on ‘Peer Effects in Education: Do Boys and Girls Respond Differently?’; and Chanita Holmes, Marlon Tracey and Ariel Belasen on ‘The Value of Early Physical Maturity to Young Adult Labour Market Outcomes’.

- The event will close with an invited session on labour economics (12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.). The first discussion will be on ‘Worker Empowerment and Subjective Evaluation: On Building An Effective Conflict Culture’ with Victoria Valle Lara and Christian Zehnder. Speaker: W. Bentley MacLeod; and Sami Mnaymneh, professor of economics and professor of international and public affairs, Columbia University; ‘Labor Market Power From American Slavery to Amazon Mechanical Turk’. Another speaker is Suresh Naidu, Professor of economics and international and public affairs, Columbia University.

We look forward to informative and economically accurate discussions. See you there.

Senator Dr Andre Haughton is a lecturer in the Department of Economics on the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies. Follow him on Twitter @DrAndreHaughton; or email editorial@gleanerjm.com.