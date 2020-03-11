Education Ministry refutes claims students at St Andrew school isolated

The Ministry of Education is dismissing claims that students at a St Andrew primary school have been isolated over health concerns.

A Ministry official this morning told The Gleaner that classes remain in session at the institution.

The Gleaner understands that the rumour, which has been circulating on social media platforms, caused some parents to pull their children from school today.

The official explained that a Ministry of Health team carried out a pre-planned health promotion exercise at the school as part of general public education.

The education ministry is awaiting a report from the school.

