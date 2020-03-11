GCML takes precautions against COVID-19

The management of the Gleaner Company (Media) Limited is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of staff and clients, in light of the confirmation by health authorities on Tuesday of the first case of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

As such, two members of the GCML staff have been asked to stay at home; one is the spouse of a health worker who may have been in contact with the first person who tested positive for the virus.

The second staff member visited the same health facility at which the patient was treated.

We have this morning also identified persons who were in direct or indirect contact with the staff members and have advised them to proceed to self-isolation immediately.

In the meantime, GCML has stepped up its internal monitoring and direct sanitisation procedures.

While there is no evidence of the presence of the virus in the company's facility, management is taking an abundance of caution in addressing this matter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.