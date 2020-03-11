JEF urges employers to implement safety precautions

David Wan, president of Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF), is urging all employers to play an active role in reducing the risk of infection of the coronavirus.

Jamaica confirmed its first case on Tuesday.

The federation says where employees can work from home, employers should make suitable arrangements.

It argues that this will help to reduce travel and exposure risks

Should an employee exhibits symptoms at work, it is being suggested that they be immediately isolated and the Ministry of Health and Wellness contacted.

Employers should ensure that hand sanitisers and hand washing facilities are available to staff and visitors.

Employers are also being urged to display and share all posters and related material so that employees, customers, and clients are aware of tips and guidelines regarding this virus.

