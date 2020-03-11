Knockalva Polytechnic rewards ‘100 per cent’ lecturers

Western Bureau:

The excellence of educators at the Knockalva Polytechnic College, in Hanover, who achieved 100 per cent success in their respective subject area, was rewarded with a special luncheon, under the theme ‘saluting excellence,’ at the Ramble-based institution last Thursday.

The institution’s principal, Pauleen A. Reid, said the college was moved to recognise the instructors because the trainees under their guidance were not deemed as excellent students but through excellent tutelage received, they were able to attain success.

“They (the students) were not regarded as academic high-flyers and did not exhibit all the social attributes that we would have liked, therefore, one had to be totally committed to humanity to get them to excel,” said the elated Reid.

“Even when the students’ attitude was not right, we had to accept the dominant responsibility for effective course delivery and to be creative thinkers, finding ways to reach each trainee.”

According to Reid, the awardees, which included Denver Green, lecturer in Principles of Non-Ruminant Production; Randa Taylor, Agronomy, and Fundamentals of Soils and Soils Fertility; Kereen Stewart, Career Development and Personal Development; Leesha Windross, Economic Significance of Agriculture in the Caribbean; Clavia McFarlane, Fundamentals of Agricultural Science and Food Microbiology; Dean Ramsay and Herolin Miller, Communication Studies, and Simon Fullwood, Fundamentals of Electronics, were more than deserving of the recognition.

“Even when some trainees seemingly posed challenges, they were not daunted but found ways to reaching everyone,” said Reid, in recognising the 100 per cent success rate with the entire cohort passing their subjects. “It was an extraordinary display of service and should indicate to all of us that it can be done.”

Each awardee was presented with a plaque and a citation symbolising the appreciation of the administration and the trainees.

ROLE MODELS

Student Sashana Booth, who was the guest speaker at the event, highlighted the hard work of the lecturers and saluted them for the role they played in their lives as parent figure, big brother, mentor, big sister, among other capacities.

“You are all most certainly treasures today, for, without you, no academic prize-giving ceremony would be possible. It is you that helped clear the way and unlocked some of the brilliant minds we know and honour,” said Booth.

The Knockalva Polytechnic College was established in 2018 with the upgrading and rebranding of the former Knockalva Agricultural School. With its focus on appealing to trainees from the County of Cornwall, the polytechnic college partners with The Mico University, Edna Manley College of Arts, Dance and Music, G.C. Foster College of Physical Education & Sport, College of Arts, Science and Education (CASE) and Caribbean Maritime University to enable accreditation up to the level of associate degree.