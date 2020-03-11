Men charged following St Andrew robbery

Detectives from the St Andrew Central Division have charged two men in connection with the robbery of a man on St Lucia Close in St Andrew.

They are 30-year-old Chad Walters of Washington Drive, Kingston 10 and 22-year-old Danny Anderson of Wellington Street, Kingston 14, who are jointly charged with robbery with aggravation.

The police report that on Friday, March 3 Walters, Anderson and five other men reportedly disguised themselves as women and held up and robbed the victim of his cellular phone and debit card.

They later used the debit card to steal cash from the victim’s account.

An investigation was launched after the report was made to the Half-Way-Tree Police and Walters and Anderson were subsequently arrested and charged.

