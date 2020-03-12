Additional numbers, email addresses for coronavirus info

More contact telephone numbers have been added for members of the public to get information about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

They are:

· 888-754-7792

· 876-542-5998

· 876-542-6007

· 876-542- 6006

· 876-542-5998

This is in addition to 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683)

Members of the public may also make contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness via email using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

The Ministry is working to add more lines and other points of contact for members of the public to share their concerns relating to COVID-19.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.