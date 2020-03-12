All schools to be closed starting tomorrow, PEP postponed

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that as of tomorrow Friday, March 13, all infant, primary and secondary schools as well as teachers' colleges will be officially closed.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House this afternoon, Holness said the closure is for 14 days.

A decision on the resumption of classes will be made after 10 days, Holness said.

Parents are being encouraged to make preparations for their children.

Institutions have also been encouraged to conduct online teaching.

“I believe we have given notice. Tomorrow would have been a low turnout day anyway as was today,” said Holness.

“Parents will now have Saturday and Sunday to make further preparations for their children and that would give us time to complete our preparations to ensure that those schools that do not have Internet connectivity that they could receive materials to distribute to students so they can continue their education at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean indicated that the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations have been postponed.

Performance Task assessments for Language Arts were scheduled for Thursday, March 19 and Mathematics for Friday, March 20.

McLean said if new dates are not possible, then the results of the grade-five and grade-six assessments will be used.

