Clarendon resident quarantined over possible exposure to coronavirus

A Clarendon resident has reportedly been quarantined over a possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, told a meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation now under way that the individual presented with a high fever and is being given medical attention.

He said that the local health department is responding to the situation.

At a special Gleaner editors’ forum this morning, Chief Medical Officer Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie indicated that health authorities are investigating possible suspected cases of the virus in Clarendon.

Bisasor-McKenzie disclosed that efforts to trace persons who may have come into contact with the first coronavirus patient have led the health authorities to the parish.

The female patient returned to Jamaica on March 4 from the United Kingdom.

She presented at hospital on Monday, March 9 after coming down with respiratory symptoms.

She then tested positive for the virus.

