EOJ to close all voter ID card renewal centres

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says all voter identification card renewal centres will be closed.

The closure will be from Friday, March 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. until further notice.

The decision was taken in light of the Ministry of Health’s announcement of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

“The health and wellness of our staff, their families and our customers are of utmost importance to us at the Electoral Office of Jamaica. Therefore, we are taking every precaution to protect the wellbeing of our team and those with whom we come in contact,” said Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, in a statement today.

All EOJ constituency offices will remain open for the renewal of voter ID cards and regular business.

