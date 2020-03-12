Flow technician quarantined, four others in self isolation

Flow Jamaica is reporting that one of its technicians who may have been exposed to the first imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been quarantined.

Flow says the technician is being monitored and tested by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

As a precautionary measure, the company says it has asked four additional team members who were in contact with the technician to work from home so as to self-isolation.

It says the company is engaged in ongoing dialogue with Ministry officials.

Flow Jamaica says it will continue to keep its employees and customers informed on this matter as more information becomes available.

The company adds that it is committed to doing everything in its power to ensure uninterrupted service to its clients during this unprecedented period to minimise any possible impact.

