Four gunmen nabbed following robbery of UWI student

Swift police action, with the assistance of Jamaica Eye monitors, led to the arrest of four men and the seizure of two firearms following a robbery at the University of the West Indies, Mona on Wednesday.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., a male UWI student went to the Papine Police Station to report that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his laptop and other devices.

An investigation was launched and one of the stolen electronic devices was tracked to the Mandela Highway and Portmore areas of St Catherine.

Lawmen in Areas 4 and 5, who were in pursuit of the men with support from the Police Emergency Communication Centre, CCTV footage and tracking information, followed the assailants back into St Andrew.

The Nissan Note motorcar – involved in the robbery – was intercepted by several police units as well as members of the military, at the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road, St Andrew.

The suspects were arrested and the weapons – a Glock pistol, a .38 revolver and two magazines - were seized.

A laptop and several cell phones were also found inside the vehicle.

