Hampered by heavy rain, Junction Road travel restriction extended

To make up for time lost on the Junction Road project due to recent heavy rains, the National Works Agency (NWA) has extended the travel restriction along a section of the roadway.

According to NWA Senior Communications Officer, Ramona Lawson, works to cut an embankment near Broadgate could not be completed due to the wet, and unstable hillsides.

She says the NWA has therefore decided to allow the contractors an additional eleven days to finish the job.

As a result, the current travel restriction will remain in place until March 22.

As previously obtained, motorists will be able to move unrestricted along the roadway between 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. daily.

The NWA explains that while efforts and expertise will be redoubled to advance the works, progress will be dependent on favourable weather due to the nature of the project area.

The roadway through Grandie Hole, which remains in good driving condition as well as the North/South highway are alternative routes to the Junction Road.

