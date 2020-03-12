Hanna wants UK added to travel restriction list

Lisa Hanna, the opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, has called for Jamaica to add the United Kingdom to the list of countries on the travel ban in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanna made the call this morning while speaking at a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in St Andrew.

Travel restrictions have been imposed on China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Iran.

On Tuesday, the ban was expanded to Spain, Germany, and France, with the announcement coming at the same time as the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirming Jamaica’s first imported case.

A second imported case was confirmed yesterday.

Both patients came to Jamaica from the United Kingdom.

“The government needs to act decisively…the two cases that are in Jamaica are as a result of persons who went to the UK. We also don’t know who else was on that flight and whether or not they will present with symptoms...,” Hanna said.

“They’ve already done Germany, France, Spain, Italy in Europe and they need to act today and to tell the country that there are going to be restrictions on persons going and coming from the United Kingdom. It would almost seem a no-brainer if you already restricted these other countries in Europe, the UK should also be on that list of restricted countries at this time,” she added.

Hanna also commented on whether Jamaica should impose travel restrictions on the United States, which has recorded over 1,300 cases.

“The United States also has many cases…that is something that the government has to take a position on. At the end of the day, it is a major travel hub for Jamaica. I think in looking at the circumstances, persons will have to decide whether or not they are at risk to go on this plane. Already there are cancellations of persons coming in,” said Hanna, who is the Member of Parliament for St Ann South East Constituency.

At an emergency press conference last evening at Jamaica House in St Andrew, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the government is constantly assessing the situation.

Over a 127, 000 people have been infected in over 100 countries and at least 4,000 have died since the outbreak of the virus, which has been categorised as a pandemic.

