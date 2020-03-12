'I will not disappoint you', Pearnel Charles Jr promises dad after swearing-in

Edmond Campbell, Senior Staff Reporter

Beaming with pride, the newest lawmaker, Pearnel Charles Jr embraced his father, Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Snr and gave him a pat on the back, after taking the Oath of Allegiance in Gordon House on Thursday afternoon.

With a broad smile Charles Jr then proceeded to greet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other senior government members as well as lawmakers on the Opposition benches before taking his seat.

He had just been sworn in as the Clarendon South East Member of Parliament, just over a week after beating independent candidate Dereck Lambert in a by-election to replace the Jamaica Labour Party's Ruddy Spencer.

Leader of Government Business Karl Samuda congratulated Charles Sr for welcoming his son, noting that the younger Charles has honed his skills at the bar, served as a clerk of the courts and demonstrated that he is an able and competent debater.

"We will soon have the opportunity to assess whether or not he has done his lessons and learnt them well,” said Samuda.

"At least I can say there is a member of this house that I know from he was a little boy,” Samuda added.

Leader of Opposition business Dr Morais Guy also welcomed Charles Jnr, even as he acknowledged that the entry of the young politician meant a lot to father Charles.

In his remarks, Speaker Charles said he was happy and filled with joy to have his son in the same chamber in which he has served for many years.

He saluted his son saying the entire family expected him to work with dignity, integrity and hard work on behalf of all the people of Jamaica.

Responding, the younger Charles thanked his father for his contribution to the country and his family.

Charles Jr committed to giving his 100 per cent of "hard work and effort to the people of Jamaica”.

“It is as much an honour for me as it is for you to be in here at this hour. I will not disappoint you; I will serve to ensure that I make you proud,” he said.

The brief swearing-in ceremony is the fulfilment of a wish by the younger Charles to be sworn-in while his father still presides as Speaker of the House, even for a short while.

Charles had said that this would be the most memorable moment of his political career.

The younger Charles who served in the Upper House for four years before contesting the Clarendon South East seat, received a thunderous applause from members on both sides of the political divide.

He told The Gleaner in an earlier interview that one of his first assignments would be to erase political zones in Clarendon South East, noting that he would interact and work with constituents whether or not they supported his candidacy.

