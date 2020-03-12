Income tax filing deadline extended to March 25

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the deadline to file income tax has been extended to Wednesday, March 25 amid public gathering concerns in light of Jamaica recording cases of the coronavirus.

This means that companies, partnerships, self-employed persons and employed persons with other sources of income will have more time to file income tax returns for the 2019 filing period and estimated returns for 2020.

The original deadline was March 16.

The TAJ says the decision is being informed by the Government’s posture on the situation to safeguard staff and members of the public and that it will continue to be guided by established guidelines.

The move is intended to minimise crowding in tax offices in keeping with Government’s guidelines on public gatherings.

The public is reminded that they may file and pay online using the TAJ’s online portal www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, to stay ahead of the usual last minute tax day rush both in the tax offices and online.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

