Jamaica closing mission in New York, consular sections in Washington DC, London

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, says Jamaica’s Consulate General in New York, which serves the largest Diaspora community, will be closed from March 16 to 20 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

At a press conference this afternoon, Johnson Smith also said the consular departments in Washington DC and London in the United Kingdom, will also be closed over the same period.

She says the Government will monitor the situation and determine whether the closure should be extended.

Johnson Smith said, this is a precautionary measure to protect persons from spreading the Coronavirus by limiting nationals having to gather to access services in person and to transit to the missions.

Instead, the Foreign Minister has recommended the use of online passports and mail in applications as well as other services and telephone enquiries where appropriate.

The Government is also encouraging Jamaicans in the Diaspora to postpone non-essential travel to the island.

And, Johnson Smith says the Government is not aware of any Jamaican residing overseas who has been infected.

