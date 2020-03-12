Montego Bay tax office closure extended

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the closure of its Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre in St James has been extended to Friday, March 13.

The premises was closed on Monday for three days to facilitate repairs to the building.

Recently, staff stayed off the job following complaints about air quality issues.

The TAJ says more time is needed to conduct deep cleaning activities.

As a result, the office is now scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 16.

The tax authority says it has set up an interim service point at its Bay West Training Facility on the 2nd floor (across from the Montego Bay Tax Office).

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm , these include filing, payment, and property tax querying.

