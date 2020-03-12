Neglect of vulnerable men blamed for gender-based violence

WESTERN BUREAU:

The alarming incidence in gender-based violence has been blamed on the neglect of vulnerable men by women’s groups.

That assessment has come from Professor Opal Palmer-Adisa, the director of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the Regional Coordinating Office of the University of the West Indies.

“Over the last 40 years, the women’s movements have been very active in promoting women, and I think we have neglected our men,” said Palmer-Adisa said while delivering the keynote address at the Sarah’s Children International Women’s Day luncheon at the S Hotel Convention Centre in Montego Bay.

Subsequent to her address, Palmer-Adisa emphasised that the crisis had resulted in some men feeling displaced.

“I think that a lot of men are feeling vulnerable, feeling displaced,” the professor said.

In recent months, several women have been killed by their estranged male partners. In the last three incidents, which occurred in St Elizabeth, St Catherine and Manchester, the alleged perpetrators were reportedly sparked by anger after the women tried to end relationships.

The incidents have not been limited to any particular demographic, with the latest victim being 65-year-old Patsy Davidson-Powell. Her alleged killer was her 76-year-old husband.

According to Palmer-Adisa, many men resort to violence against women because they feel disempowered.

Backlash of men

“I think some of what we are seeing is a backlash. When men feel disempowered ... when men feel that they don’t have an opportunity, then they take it out (on the women) … ,” the professor told The Gleaner.

“I think the gender and development model now, of looking about both women and men holistically and equally, is an important thing to do.”

The gender specialist says one mechanism for reducing gender-based violence is to develop a coalition of men and women.

“We have to realise that we are in partnership, and we also have to be willing to give up many of our old notions about property and jealousy and those kinds of things, and we have to work in partnership,” said Palmer-Adisa.