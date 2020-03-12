Preventative measures implemented for the island’s courts

Court matters such as mention dates and bail hearing could be held via conference as the Judiciary rolls out its coronavirus (COVID-19) response plan.

Further, court cases are to be limited to only those persons who are required for the matter and members of the media.

The Court Administration Division is reporting that the Judiciary has taken steps to prevent the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus in the courts for staff and court users.

It says Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, has set up a COVID-19 Court Advisory Committee to guide the operations of the courts during this time and has been engaging stakeholders over the past few days.

The committee held its first meeting yesterday and agreed on the following protocols:

* Sensitisation sessions have started in all courts and will intensify in the coming days.

* Court matters that are generally open to the public will be limited to only those persons who are required for the matter and members of the media.

* We are therefore encouraging members of the public to stay away from our courts unless absolutely necessary.

* Discussions are underway with a view to have some court matters such as mention dates and bail hearing via video conferencing.

* Persons entering our court offices will now be required to sanitise their hands.

* Sanitisers are to be placed in close proximity to high-touch areas including counters.

* Staff members are to sanitise hands after processing each customer

* Office attendants are to clean high-touch areas and surfaces hourly during the work day

* The handing out of numbers at all court offices will be suspended until further notice

* Members of the public are encouraged to take personal pens for the signing of documents

* A member of staff is to be assigned to walk the floors in an effort to quickly process persons to reduce crowds in our lobby areas.

* All persons who interact with members of the public are to wear gloves and to change those as often as possible

* Maintain a distance of two metres while interacting with members of the public

* Persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms are encouraged to go home immediately and keep in constant communication with their doctors and supervisors.

