Remove GCT on over the counter meds, NHT repayment reprieve – Phillips

President of the People's National Party and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, today called for the government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on over the counter medication to ease the burden on Jamaican consumers amid the coronavirus.

Further, Phillips wants the government to move to ensure that small businesses are protected as the country continues to deal with the virus.

Phillips contends that key medications which are needed to fend off flus, common fevers, colds and other such conditions, which could worsen the effects of the virus, must be available to the public and without the added tax.

Additionally, he is calling for special plans and recovery support for small businesses as well as the waiving of late fees on loans.

Phillips also wants the National Housing Trust (NHT) to suspend loan repayments for all beneficiaries for one month, initially.

He further argues that the government should consider the suspension of water lock-off as part of the national response to the virus.

He again pledged that the PNP is ready to support every effort to ensure the protection of the Jamaican people.

