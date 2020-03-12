Scotiabank closes New Kingston branch over possible coronavirus exposure

Scotiabank has closed its New Kingston Branch after it came to light that one of the two confirmed local COVID-19 patients visited the location and was in contact with some staff members.

The woman arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on March 4 and turned up at hospital on Monday, March 9 after presenting with respiratory symptoms.

She came home for a funeral.

Scotiabank says as a precaution, staff members who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Additionally, it says it working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to staff members tested and ensure that all appropriate protocols are observed.

Scotiabank says the branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until it believes it is safe to do so.

Customers who need in-branch services are being asked to visit the Oxford Road or Half Way Tree branches or any other branch that is convenient.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.