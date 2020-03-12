Stocks Round Up | 28 advance, 37 decline and 9 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index again declined on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 28/37.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,927.65 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 407,475.09.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,813.32 points or 0.91 per cent to close at 415,475.46 while the Junior Market Index declined by 38.62 points or 1.62 per cent to close at 2,345.53.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.24 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 209.08.

Overall market activity

74 stocks traded

28 advanced

37 declined

9 traded firm

Winners

Radio Jamaica, up 16.95 per cent to close at $1.38

MPC Caribbean, up 13.85 per cent to close at $148.00

Lasco Financial, up 12.68 per cent to close at $2.40

Fosrich, up 10.74 per cent to close at $2.99

Dolphin Cove, up 7.51 per cent to close at $8.30

Losers

iCreate Ltd, down 16.95 per cent to close at $0.49

Caribbean Assurance Brokers, down 14.60 per cent to close at $1.93

Lasco Distributors, down 10.25 per cent to close at $2.54

Caribbean Producers, down 9.55 per cent to close at $3.60

Carib Cement, down 9.29 per cent to close at $50.60

Market volume

32.259 million units valued at over $188.706 million.

Volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm Limited followed by Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial and Fontana Limited.

