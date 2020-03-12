Three St Thomas men charged with assault
Three men have been charged with assault at common law following an attack that left one man injured in White Horses District, St Thomas on Monday.
They are 19-year-old Richardo Clarke, otherwise called ‘Chardo’, 22-year-old Ricardo Clarke, and 18-year-old Nataniel McPherson, all of White Horses District in the parish.
The police report that about 8:00 p.m., the three men, who were armed with knives, attacked a man at a bar.
However, the man escaped unhurt and later made a report to the police.
The three men were subsequently arrested and later charged on Tuesday.
