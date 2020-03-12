TVJ suspends SCQ 2020 season amid school closure over coronavirus

In light of the announcement by the Government today that all schools in Jamaica are to be closed from tomorrow, Friday, March 13, for 14 consecutive days, Television Jamaica has suspended the TVJ Schools’ Challenge Quiz 2020 season.

The suspension means that the competition, which is normally pre-recorded to the quarter-finals, will not continue as scheduled.

TVJ says the situation will be assessed for a potential resumption date after official announcements are made about the reopening of school.

The airing of recorded matches will continue until March 17, 2020 which will signal the end of round three, the precursor to the start of the quarter-finals of the competition.

At this stage, eight teams remain in SCQ.

TVJ says it is committed to playing its role in keeping the nation healthy and safe and will remain in step with all measures put in place to protect citizens, children in particular, as Jamaica deals with the COVID-19 threat.

