Two men charged with murder of Montego Bay businessman

Two men have been charged with the murder of Montego Bay businessman Allie Jackson, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Granville, St James.

They are 19-year-old Partick Williams and 22-year-old Tasico Vasell, both of Guinep Tree Lane, Granville in the parish.

The police report that about 11:55.a.m. Jackson, 43, of Guipe Tree Drive, St James reportedly left work for lunch on Saturday, January, 29.

When he did not return, a missing person’s report was made.

Investigators probing the case later found his Nissan X-Trail motorcar abandoned and on fire in Retirement, Granville in the parish.

His body was discovered buried in the community on Wednesday, February 5.

Williams and Vassell were arrested after an intensive investigation.

A court date is being finalised.

