Buchanan appeals for water for Eastern Westmoreland

The Member of Parliament for Eastern Westmoreland, Luther Buchanan, is calling on the National Water Commission to immediately restore all potable water lines in the constituency, ensuring that water is available to constituents in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our communities have been without water for far too long, and despite our many appeals to the Government to bring us some respite, we have been starved of this vital resource. I am again appealing to the Government, in particular the minister of water, to not allow the good people of Eastern Westmoreland to be vulnerable to this disease that is threatening to spread across the island,” Buchanan said.

“We note the many warnings for residents to wash their hands and practise proper hygiene as a primary defence against COVID-19, but our residents are already at a disadvantage without potable water,” Buchanan added.

In the interim, the member of Parliament is calling on the Government to immediately make available adequate funds for the trucking of water to communities.