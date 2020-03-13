CAC urges retailers to stop excessive pricing of cleaning products

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging consumers to avoid panic buying while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves against contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).

The CAC notes that the Government met with the manufacturers and distributors of anti-viral and/or disinfectant products this week and they have assured that there are adequate products in stock to supply the market between 2-3 months.

In addition, they have increased production to meet the current demand.

In light of the above, retailers are advised by the CAC to stop the excessive pricing of cleaning products.

Consumers are being asked to send in their receipts to the Commission in the instances where they have experienced significant increases in the price of cleaning commodities.

“Do not panic buy and purchase more than you need. When you do, this affects how much product is in circulation and can possibly put us all in vulnerable positions because you may have but your neighbour does not and this could possibly mean that you can become infected,” said Dolsie Allen, CAC chief executive officer.

Allen is also advising consumers that there are alternatives to the branded products.

She pointed out that bleach is a good product which requires staying on surfaces a little longer to be just as effective.

She cautioned however that “consumers must stop mixing various cleaning products together for potency, as this could be harmful to your health.”

Allen is urging consumers to obtain information about COVID 19 and take careful note of the various updates from credible sources, in particular the Government of Jamaica.

In so doing, she noted that this will greatly reduce consumer misinformation and put the country on a path of better stability and preparedness.

How to contact the Consumer Affairs Commission

34 Trafalgar Road I Kingston 10, JAMAICA

Tel: 1+876-9065425 I Digicel: 1+876-6194222 I Fax: 1+876-9067525

Website: www.cac.gov.jm I Email: info@cac.gov.jm I http://www.facebook.com/cac.gov.jm

