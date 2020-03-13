Courts temporarily closes Cross Roads branch over possible coronavirus exposure

Unicomer Jamaica is reporting that its Courts Cross Roads location was today closed for sanitisation after it was discovered that a temporary worker was in close contact with one of the confirmed coronavirus cases.

The worker has since been in self-isolation.

Persons who work with said staff member have also been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

As a precaution, the Unicomer head office and the Courts Cross Roads store closed its operations today to allow for additional sanitisation of the premises.

Store operations at Cross Roads will re-open on Saturday, March 14.

