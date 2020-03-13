Filing a police report after an accident

Dear Shannon,

Do I have to file a police report after an accident?

– Unnamed

Dear Reader,

The answer is YES! While it is unfortunate, accidents will happen and there are certain steps you have to take in order to file for a claim. If you plan on seeking compensation, you will most likely need to file a police report, especially if more than one driver is involved. It is always a good idea, so you have proof of exactly how the accident occurred and the scope of any injuries.

Filing the accident report will not only provide your insurance company with a basis on how to properly assess your claim, but it will also give them an accurate ‘crash’ report.

An accurate report will ensure protection for you if there are any legal problems arising as a result of the car accident.

The information collected from the car accident can be one of the most important tools in determining fault and who is financially responsible for the accident.

Generally, you need to include the following information in the police report.

- The place where the accident took place.

- The date and time of the accident.

- Any damage to the vehicles involved.

- Any injury sustained by drivers or third parties.

- If the third-party driver was warned for prosecution.

Having this evidence that supports your claim greatly improves your chances of a successful outcome.

An official document is always going to be more evidentiary than the opinion of either of the involved parties. Filing a police report will lead to the police officer’s opinion, which is always helpful.

Shannon Samuda, communications officer, Marathon Insurance Brokers, smsamuda@mibja.com.