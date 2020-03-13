Financial institutions asked to defer transitions that could impact forex market

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has asked financial institutions that any extraordinary investment transactions that could adversely impact the price of foreign exchange be deferred until Jamaica passed this critical period with the coronavirus.

BOJ Governor Richard Byles, in a statement today, said that discussions on the matter continue.

At the same time, Byles is assuring that Jamaica has adequate foreign exchange reserves, in excess of US$3.5 billion.

He said that the central bank will continue to work with banks and cambios to ensure that ample foreign exchange is available to meet the needs of businesses.

“Jamaica’s banking system is sound, strong and has adequate liquidity to ensure continued economic activity during this period.

“The public can be confident that Bank of Jamaica will ensure that the financial system and financial markets remain stable,” said Byles.

He informed that in collaboration with the commercial banks, the central bank has taken steps to ensure that there is no disruption to critical banking and payment services during this challenging time.

In that regard, he said the real time gross settlement system which facilitates electronic payments will be available.

Byles further said that the BOJ will also ensure that more than adequate cash will be available in the system to meet the demands of the public.

