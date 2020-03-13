First cohort graduates from Sagicor leadership event

Sagicor Group Jamaica last week Friday hosted a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of team members who were enrolled in the company’s leadership development programme, SagicorLEAD.

The 13 graduates benefited from 18 months of leadership training through the programme, which is a performance-driven initiative launched in April 2018 and designed to prepare outstanding team members from across the group to take on leadership roles in the organisation. The participants are each assigned two mentors who provide them with personal and professional guidance throughout the course of the programme.

Christopher Zacca, president and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica, addressing the ceremony held at The Courtleigh Hotel, said SagicorLEAD is an important initiative to the company, as it provides a great platform for young, bright and dedicated team members to become even better prepared to step into leadership roles and harness their leadership skills.

“I encourage you to put the skills you have garnered into practice as you go forth in pursuit of accomplishing your personal and professional goals. You have set goals, worked towards them, and today is a testament that with dedicated focus, commitment and hard work, you can achieve what it is you set your mind to,” he said.

OPPORTUNITY TO GROW

SagicorLEAD honed leadership skills in the participants through a series of engagements, formal training sessions from Mona School of Business and the Dale Carnegie Training Series, as well as on-the-job training, including rotations within various departments across the group, quarterly review sessions, and selected reading materials.

John Bryan, cash receipting associate, Sagicor Life Jamaica, said SagicorLEAD proved transformational for him and has set him on a path to build his career.

“I enrolled because I saw it a an opportunity to grow. I believe I have something to offer, and the experience has made me a purpose-driven leader. This was a life-changing experience and I am happy I had this opportunity to work with, and learn from, the leadership of the company,” he said.

Seventeen new team members were also inducted into the programme during the ceremony.

Karl Williams, senior vice-president, human resources and corporate services, charged the new SagicorLEAD cohort to embrace the opportunities for learning and development through the initiative.

“We believe in you and want you to feel empowered to contribute to the success of our company. This initiative is one of the ways we build on the culture of continuous learning here at Sagicor, as together we will be strong through generations to come,” he said.