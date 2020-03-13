‘I am a child of God Almighty’ - Pearnel Charles Jr declares his faith and sees his job as a calling

On Sunday, International Women’s Day, newly voted-in Member of Parliament (MP) for South East Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jr, fellowshipped at the Miracle Tabernacle Free Town Church of God of Prophecy and boldly declared his faith in Jesus Christ.

Charles told the congregation, “Walk alone; and after the victory that God gave me, the opportunity to receive when I was presenting, I made sure to say to everyone, I am here to do good work, which is God’s”, that being elected as the new MP is a job he takes very seriously, and he also sees it as a calling “the Almighty has asked to carry out on His behalf”.

Boldly declaring himself a child of God, Charles said he had no fear of venturing anywhere in South East Clarendon or speaking on any political platform where he could say it loudly and proudly that he is a child of God Almighty.

‘NO POLITICAL TALK’

“Watch my actions, you will know that it is no political talk; you will know and understand who you are dealing with. First, I tell them in South East Clarendon that there is nowhere you can tell me not to go because I do not work,” he said to loud applause from members in the church.

Charles reminded the congregation that the job is something he cannot do alone as he called on the church to partner with him in helping to cure society’s ills.

“Too much violence and crime and murder and abuse, and, on International Women’s Day, I am gonna call out the domestic violence which occurs in our country and I am asking for the Church to lead,” he said.

Charles also made the pledge that he will not restrict his church attendance to “election period only” as he knows that everything that can be done to ensure a safe society begins right in the Church.

He said he is looking for warriors of Christ who are not fearful, stating his belief in the power of prayer.

On that point, he asked the church to pray for him, not just for the day, but continuously, as he believes that making his bold declaration for Christ, he will come under attack. His defence is calling on the army of God to have his back in prayer as he champions the cause of the vulnerable in the parish.

editorial@gleanerjm.com