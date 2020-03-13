Kingston's mayor condemns overnight price hikes

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, is demanding that merchants, particularly those in the Corporate Area, cease and desist from price gouging and marrying of Lysol and other disinfectant products in the wake of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID- 19) in Jamaica.

"I was informed that wholesale and retail operators across the city are doubling and in some case tripling their prices for supplies such as rubbing alcohol, hand sanitisers, and hydrogen peroxide among others," Williams said in a statement.

"These unethical and selfish acts will simply not be tolerated and I am appealing to those who are guilty of such doings to cease and desist with immediate effect," he added.

Chiding the practice, Williams said that these persons should recoginse that providing the public with cost effective products will help to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The existence of a global pandemic such as the novel coronavirus should not be the occasion for profiteering from the distress of the population and can worsen the existing situation," the mayor stated.

The mayor is also calling for the Bureau of Standards and the Consumer Affairs Commission to intervene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.