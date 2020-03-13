LASCO Chin Foundation recognised by Clinton Global Initiative

The LASCO Chin Foundation (LCF) was recognised as the Clinton Global Initiative’s (CGI’s) first-ever commitment on crime and violence during a panel discussion at the 5th CGI Action Network Post-Disaster Recovery meeting in Puerto Rico last month.

The meeting brought together more than 500 leaders from across the Caribbean, and 28 new Commitments to Action designed to promote disaster response, recovery and resilience in the region were announced.

The commitment to action is a defining feature of the CGI whereby a project that addresses a significant challenge is developed and executed with the support of the CGI network.

The LCF commitment will address youth violence by piloting a series of school-based Gang Alternative Programmes at one high school in Jamaica from September 2020 to August 2022. It will benefit 20 students and their parents/caregivers through the provision of individualised parenting/caregiver, schooling, and community support. The LCF and its partners aim to increase pro-social behaviour and reduce the occurrence of gang-related conduct among these students by at least 30 per cent in the first year, and by at least 75 per cent the second year.

Professor Rosalea Hamilton, chief executive officer, LASCO Chin Foundation, who participated in a panel discussion on ‘Community-Based Solutions to Preventing Violence in Post-Disaster Recovery,’ noted: “We are extremely pleased that the CGI Action Network is now actively supporting crime and violence prevention, given its prevalence in the aftermath of natural disasters in the most violent region in the world.”

In executing the commitment on crime, the LCF, with the support of the CGI network, will collaborate with Jamaican partners, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Community Safety and Security Branch; Operations Save Jamaica; National Parenting Support Commission; Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network; Men of God Against Violence and Abuse; Peace Management Initiative; Go Girls 365; Jamaican Association for Debating & Empowerment; Girls Using Ubuntu, Respect and Love for Entrepreneurial Success; Minds of Jamaica; Bureau of Gender Affairs; Institute of Law & Economics; and Grace & Staff Foundation.