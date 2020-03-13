Mask-wearing reporter asked to leave Clarendon municipal meeting

A radio news reporter who was wearing a mask while attending the monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation on Thursday was asked to leave the chamber.

Chief executive officer of the corporation, Rowhan Blake, and councillors said that they were uncomfortable with the presence of the mask-wearing reporter, who was also sweating.

The meeting was already in session when the reporter entered the chamber and started to record the proceedings.

After noticing the reporter, Blake halted the meeting.

“I’m a bit concerned about the reporter in the mask,” he said.

There was speculation among councillors and Blake that the reporter who was sweating profusely may be sick.

“Sir, as a result of what is happening, I am seeking protection for myself…so what’s the animosity, what’s the problem?” the reporter protested.

Senior medical officer for the parish, Dr Kimberly Scarlett Campbell, who was at the meeting, informed him that protective masks are usually worn by someone who is sick.

“The Ministry of Health does not recommend routine wearing of masks …if somebody is symptomatic, then you must give the patient a mask,” she stressed.

Following the concerns, the reporter eventually left the council chamber.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.