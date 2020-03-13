More water woes for some St Andrew communities

Some St Andrew communities are now without water.

The National Water Commission says its Mahoney Pumping Station in Lawrence Tavern is currently operating at 30% of its production capacity due to a reduction in inflows and other underlying issues at its spring source.

As a result, customers served by the facility are being impacted by low service delivery.

Areas affected are Mahoney, Rose Hall, Lawrence Tavern, Cassava River, Mount Olive, and Assett Hill.

The commission says while it is cognizant of the need for water during this period, it has implemented measures to build storage levels.

Piped water is to be supplied to customers on a temporary regulated schedule of every other Sunday and will be supplemented in between with the delivery of trucked water.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.