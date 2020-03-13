‘New low for Jamaica’ - Golding urges Government to get country off OECD’s ‘Grey List’

Opposition Spokesman on Finance and Planning Mark Golding is urging the Government to take the necessary steps to get Jamaica off the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) ‘Grey List’ of countries that will be subjected to heightened surveillance for money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

In his contribution to the Budget Debate yesterday in Gordon House, Golding suggested that the country was placed on the powerful OECD’s Grey list owing to various acts of corruption that dogged the public sector.

Noting that it was the first time that Jamaica had been placed on the list, Golding said that this was “a new low for Jamaica”.

“We are very concerned of this recent development and urge the Government to step up its game and ensure that everything is done to get Jamaica off that Grey List as quickly as possible. If we fail to act quickly, our economy could face possible adverse measures that will set the country back,” the opposition spokesman warned.

However, Golding hailed Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis and her staff as beacons of light, noting that with limited resources, they have investigated and brought several comprehensive reports to Parliament that have exposed serious corruption in the Government, including at Petrojam and the Caribbean Maritime University. He said that as a result of the findings of the auditor general’s reports, two Cabinet ministers – Andrew Wheatley and Ruel Reid – and several public boards appointed by the Government have had to resign.

Golding also pointed out that despite organised crime and corruption “taking over the country”, the regulations to make the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) effective were still not in place.

Yesterday, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang tabled the MOCA regulations.

“MOCA continues to be hampered by the Government’s failure to put the proper regulations in place to guide its operations,” said Golding. “It exposes MOCA to legal risks. It shows that there is no seriousness, despite all the nice sounding words about tackling corruption.”

