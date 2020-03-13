St Ann teen who stole motorcycle during robbery charged

The St Ann Police nabbed a teenager suspected of being among a group of men who robbed a man of his motorcycle in Discovery Bay in the parish last month.

The teen was held during a sting operation in the parish on Monday.

The police report that about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, the complainant was riding his Zunjang motorcycle along the roadway when he was stopped by the driver a Nissan Tiida motorcar.

Five men—the teenager among them—reportedly exited from the car and robbed him of his cell phone and his motorcycle.

Investigators set up a sting operation in Discovery Bay in which the teen allegedly attempted to sell the stolen motorcycle.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen property.

A court date is being finalised.

